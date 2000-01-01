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saturating_mul()

Multiply two numbers, saturating at the 32-bit integer bounds instead of overflowing

Early access 1.8.0

The saturating_mul function multiplies two numbers, saturating at -2,147,483,648 and 2,147,483,647 instead of overflowing.

Arguments

Section titled “Arguments”

The syntax is:

saturating_mul(
  x INT,
  y INT
) RETURNS INT
NameTypeDefaultRequiredDescription
xINT-An integer to multiply with y
yINT-An integer to multiply with x

Returns

Section titled “Returns”
ColumnTypeDescription
saturating_mulINTThe result of x * y, saturating at the numeric bounds instead of overflowing. The numeric bounds are the upper and lower bounds of the 32-bit signed integers