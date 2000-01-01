saturating_sub()
Subtract one number from another, saturating at the 32-bit integer bounds instead of overflowing
Early access 1.8.0
The
The
saturating_sub function subtracts the second number from the first, saturating at -2,147,483,648 and 2,147,483,647
instead of overflowing.
ArgumentsSection titled “Arguments”
The syntax is:
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Required
|Description
|x
|INT
|-
|✔
|An integer for
y to subtract from
|y
|INT
|-
|✔
|An integer to subtract from
x
ReturnsSection titled “Returns”
|Column
|Type
|Description
|saturating_sub
|INT
|The result of
x - y, saturating at the numeric bounds instead of overflowing. The numeric bounds are the upper and lower bounds of the 32-bit signed integers