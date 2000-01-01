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saturating_sub_pos()

Subtract one number from another, saturating at 0 for the minimum bound

Early access 1.8.0

The saturating_sub_pos function subtracts the second number from the first, saturating at 0 and 2,147,483,647 instead of overflowing.

Arguments

Section titled “Arguments”

The syntax is:

saturating_sub_pos(
  x INT,
  y INT
) RETURNS INT
NameTypeDefaultRequiredDescription
xINT-An integer for y to subtract from
yINT-An integer to subtract from x

Returns

Section titled “Returns”
ColumnTypeDescription
saturating_sub_posINTThe result of x - y, saturating at 0 for the minimum bound