State tracking overview
Functions for tracking state transitions and system liveness over time
Track state transitions and system liveness over time. These functions help you analyze systems that switch between discrete states, monitor heartbeat signals for liveness detection, and calculate durations spent in different states.
TimescaleDB Toolkit provides three approaches to state tracking:
- compact_state_agg: Track time spent in each state with minimal memory usage
- state_agg: Track state transitions with full timestamp information
- heartbeat_agg: Monitor system liveness based on heartbeat signals
Two-step aggregationSection titled “Two-step aggregation”
This group of functions uses the two-step aggregation pattern.
Rather than calculating the final result in one step, you first create an intermediate aggregate by using the aggregate function.
Then, use any of the accessors on the intermediate aggregate to calculate a final result. You can also roll up multiple intermediate aggregates with the rollup functions.
The two-step aggregation pattern has several advantages:
- More efficient because multiple accessors can reuse the same aggregate
- Easier to reason about performance, because aggregation is separate from final computation
- Easier to understand when calculations can be rolled up into larger intervals, especially in window functions and continuous aggregates
- Perform retrospective analysis even when underlying data is dropped, because the intermediate aggregate stores extra information not available in the final result
To learn more, see the blog post on two-step aggregates.
SamplesSection titled “Samples”
Track time in different statesSection titled “Track time in different states”
Use compact_state_agg to efficiently track how much time a system spends in each state:
Query the duration spent in each state:
Analyze state transitionsSection titled “Analyze state transitions”
Use state_agg to track when state transitions occur:
Monitor system livenessSection titled “Monitor system liveness”
Use heartbeat_agg to track uptime and downtime:
Available functionsSection titled “Available functions”
Compact state aggregationSection titled “Compact state aggregation”
compact_state_agg(): track time spent in states with minimal memory usage
State aggregation with transitionsSection titled “State aggregation with transitions”
state_agg(): track state transitions with full timestamp information
Heartbeat monitoringSection titled “Heartbeat monitoring”
heartbeat_agg(): monitor system liveness based on heartbeat signals