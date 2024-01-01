State tracking overview

Track state transitions and system liveness over time. These functions help you analyze systems that switch between discrete states, monitor heartbeat signals for liveness detection, and calculate durations spent in different states.

TimescaleDB Toolkit provides three approaches to state tracking:

compact_state_agg : Track time spent in each state with minimal memory usage

: Track time spent in each state with minimal memory usage state_agg : Track state transitions with full timestamp information

: Track state transitions with full timestamp information heartbeat_agg: Monitor system liveness based on heartbeat signals

This group of functions uses the two-step aggregation pattern.

Rather than calculating the final result in one step, you first create an intermediate aggregate by using the aggregate function.

Then, use any of the accessors on the intermediate aggregate to calculate a final result. You can also roll up multiple intermediate aggregates with the rollup functions.

The two-step aggregation pattern has several advantages:

More efficient because multiple accessors can reuse the same aggregate Easier to reason about performance, because aggregation is separate from final computation Easier to understand when calculations can be rolled up into larger intervals, especially in window functions and continuous aggregates Perform retrospective analysis even when underlying data is dropped, because the intermediate aggregate stores extra information not available in the final result

To learn more, see the blog post on two-step aggregates.

Track time in different states Section titled “Track time in different states”

Use compact_state_agg to efficiently track how much time a system spends in each state:

SELECT device_id, toolkit_experimental . compact_state_agg ( time , status ) AS state_data FROM devices GROUP BY device_id;

Query the duration spent in each state:

WITH state_data AS ( SELECT device_id, toolkit_experimental . compact_state_agg ( time , status ) AS agg FROM devices GROUP BY device_id ) SELECT device_id, toolkit_experimental . duration_in ( 'running' , agg) AS running_time, toolkit_experimental . duration_in ( 'error' , agg) AS error_time FROM state_data;

Analyze state transitions Section titled “Analyze state transitions”

Use state_agg to track when state transitions occur:

WITH state_data AS ( SELECT state_agg( time , status ) AS agg FROM devices WHERE device_id = 'device_1' ) SELECT * FROM unnest(( SELECT state_timeline(agg) FROM state_data));

Monitor system liveness Section titled “Monitor system liveness”

Use heartbeat_agg to track uptime and downtime:

WITH heartbeats AS ( SELECT heartbeat_agg( ping_time, '2024-01-01' :: timestamptz , '7 days' ::interval, '5 minutes' ::interval ) AS agg FROM system_health ) SELECT uptime(agg) AS total_uptime, downtime(agg) AS total_downtime FROM heartbeats;

Compact state aggregation Section titled “Compact state aggregation”

compact_state_agg() : track time spent in states with minimal memory usage

State aggregation with transitions Section titled “State aggregation with transitions”

state_agg() : track state transitions with full timestamp information