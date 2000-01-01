compact_state_agg()
Aggregate state data into a state aggregate for further analysis
Early access 1.5.0
Aggregate a dataset containing state data into a state aggregate to track the time spent in each state.
SamplesSection titled “Samples”
Create a state aggregate to track the status of some devices.
ArgumentsSection titled “Arguments”
The syntax is:
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Required
|Description
|ts
|TIMESTAMPTZ
|-
|✔
|Timestamps associated with each state reading
|value
|TEXT
|BIGINT
|-
|✔
ReturnsSection titled “Returns”
|Column
|Type
|Description
|agg
|CompactStateAgg
|An object storing the total time spent in each state