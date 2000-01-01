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compact_state_agg()

Aggregate state data into a state aggregate for further analysis

Early access 1.5.0

Aggregate a dataset containing state data into a state aggregate to track the time spent in each state.

Samples

Section titled “Samples”

Create a state aggregate to track the status of some devices.

SELECT toolkit_experimental.compact_state_agg(time, status) FROM devices;

Arguments

Section titled “Arguments”

The syntax is:

compact_state_agg(
  ts TIMESTAMPTZ,
  value {TEXT | BIGINT}
) RETURNS CompactStateAgg
NameTypeDefaultRequiredDescription
tsTIMESTAMPTZ-Timestamps associated with each state reading
valueTEXTBIGINT-

Returns

Section titled “Returns”
ColumnTypeDescription
aggCompactStateAggAn object storing the total time spent in each state