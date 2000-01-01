Aggregate a dataset containing state data into a state aggregate to track the time spent in each state.

Create a state aggregate to track the status of some devices.

SELECT toolkit_experimental . compact_state_agg ( time , status ) FROM devices;

The syntax is:

compact_state_agg( ts TIMESTAMPTZ , value { TEXT | BIGINT } ) RETURNS CompactStateAgg

Name Type Default Required Description ts TIMESTAMPTZ - ✔ Timestamps associated with each state reading value TEXT BIGINT - ✔