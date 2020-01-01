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duration_in()

Calculate the total time spent in a given state from a state aggregate

Early access 1.5.0

Calculate the total time spent in the given state from a state aggregate. If you need to interpolate missing values across time bucket boundaries, use interpolated_duration_in.

Samples

Section titled “Samples”

Create a test table that tracks when a system switches between starting, running, and error states. Query the table for the time spent in the running state.

If you prefer to see the result in seconds, EXTRACT the epoch from the returned result.

SET timezone TO 'UTC';
CREATE TABLE states(time TIMESTAMPTZ, state TEXT);
INSERT INTO states VALUES
  ('1-1-2020 10:00', 'starting'),
  ('1-1-2020 10:30', 'running'),
  ('1-3-2020 16:00', 'error'),
  ('1-3-2020 18:30', 'starting'),
  ('1-3-2020 19:30', 'running'),
  ('1-5-2020 12:00', 'stopping');


SELECT toolkit_experimental.duration_in(
  toolkit_experimental.compact_state_agg(time, state),
  'running'
) FROM states;

Returns:

duration_in
---------------
3 days 22:00:00

The syntax is:

duration_in(
  agg CompactStateAgg,
  state {TEXT | BIGINT}
) RETURNS INTERVAL
NameTypeDefaultRequiredDescription
aggCompactStateAgg-A state aggregate created with compact_state_agg
stateTEXTBIGINT-

Returns

Section titled “Returns”
ColumnTypeDescription
duration_inINTERVALThe time spent in the given state. Displayed in days, hh:mm:ss, or a combination of the two.