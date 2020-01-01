duration_in()
Calculate the total time spent in a given state from a state aggregate
Early access 1.5.0
Calculate the total time spent in the given state from a state aggregate. If you need to interpolate missing values
across time bucket boundaries, use
Create a test table that tracks when a system switches between
If you prefer to see the result in seconds,
Calculate the total time spent in the given state from a state aggregate. If you need to interpolate missing values
across time bucket boundaries, use
interpolated_duration_in.
SamplesSection titled “Samples”
Create a test table that tracks when a system switches between
starting,
running, and
error states. Query the
table for the time spent in the
running state.
If you prefer to see the result in seconds,
EXTRACT the epoch from the returned result.
Returns:
The syntax is:
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Required
|Description
|agg
|CompactStateAgg
|-
|✔
|A state aggregate created with
compact_state_agg
|state
|TEXT
|BIGINT
|-
|✔
ReturnsSection titled “Returns”
|Column
|Type
|Description
|duration_in
|INTERVAL
|The time spent in the given state. Displayed in
days,
hh:mm:ss, or a combination of the two.