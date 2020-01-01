Calculate the total duration in the given state. Unlike duration_in , you can use this function across multiple state aggregates that cover multiple time buckets. Any missing values at the time bucket boundaries are interpolated from adjacent state aggregates.

Create a test table that tracks when a system switches between starting , running , and error states. Query the table for the time spent in the running state. Use LAG and LEAD to get the neighboring aggregates for interpolation.

If you prefer to see the result in seconds, EXTRACT the epoch from the returned result.

SELECT time , toolkit_experimental . interpolated_duration_in ( agg, 'running' , time , '1 day' , LAG (agg) OVER ( ORDER BY time ) ) FROM ( SELECT time_bucket( '1 day' , time ) as time , toolkit_experimental . compact_state_agg ( time , state ) as agg FROM states GROUP BY time_bucket( '1 day' , time ) ) s;

Returns:

time | interpolated_duration_in ------------------------+-------------------------- 2020-01-01 00:00:00+00 | 13:30:00 2020-01-02 00:00:00+00 | 16:00:00 2020-01-03 00:00:00+00 | 04:30:00 2020-01-04 00:00:00+00 | 12:00:00

The syntax is:

interpolated_duration_in( agg CompactStateAgg, state { TEXT | BIGINT }, start TIMESTAMPTZ , interval INTERVAL [, prev CompactStateAgg] ) RETURNS INTERVAL

Name Type Default Required Description agg CompactStateAgg - ✔ A state aggregate created with compact_state_agg state TEXT BIGINT - ✔ start TIMESTAMPTZ - ✔ The start of the interval to be calculated interval INTERVAL - ✔ The length of the interval to be calculated prev CompactStateAgg - The state aggregate from the prior interval, used to interpolate the value at start . If NULL , the first timestamp in aggregate is used as the start of the interval