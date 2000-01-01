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into_values()

Expand a state aggregate into a set of rows displaying the duration of each state

Early access 1.6.0

Unpack the state aggregate into a set of rows with two columns, displaying the duration of each state. By default, the columns are named state and duration. You can rename them using the same method as renaming a table.

Samples

Section titled “Samples”

Create a state aggregate from the table states_test. The time column is named time, and the state column contains text values corresponding to different states of a system. Use into_values to display the data from the state aggregate.

SELECT state, duration FROM toolkit_experimental.into_values(
  (SELECT toolkit_experimental.compact_state_agg(time, state) FROM states_test)
);

Returns:

state | duration
------+----------
ERROR | 00:00:03
OK    | 00:01:46
START | 00:00:11

The syntax is:

into_values(
  agg CompactStateAgg
) RETURNS (TEXT, INTERVAL)


into_int_values(
  agg CompactStateAgg
) RETURNS (BIGINT, INTERVAL)
NameTypeDefaultRequiredDescription
aggCompactStateAgg-A state aggregate created with compact_state_agg

Returns

Section titled “Returns”
ColumnTypeDescription
stateTEXTBIGINT
durationINTERVALThe total time spent in that state