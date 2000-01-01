into_values()
Expand a state aggregate into a set of rows displaying the duration of each state
Early access 1.6.0
Unpack the state aggregate into a set of rows with two columns, displaying the duration of each state. By default, the
columns are named
Create a state aggregate from the table
Unpack the state aggregate into a set of rows with two columns, displaying the duration of each state. By default, the
columns are named
state and
duration. You can rename them using the same method as renaming a table.
SamplesSection titled “Samples”
Create a state aggregate from the table
states_test. The time column is named
time, and the
state column contains
text values corresponding to different states of a system. Use
into_values to display the data from the state
aggregate.
Returns:
The syntax is:
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Required
|Description
|agg
|CompactStateAgg
|-
|✔
|A state aggregate created with
compact_state_agg
ReturnsSection titled “Returns”
|Column
|Type
|Description
|state
|TEXT
|BIGINT
|duration
|INTERVAL
|The total time spent in that state