Combine multiple state aggregates into a single state aggregate. For example, you can use rollup to combine state aggregates from 15-minute buckets into daily buckets.

Combine multiple state aggregates and calculate the duration spent in the START state.

WITH buckets AS ( SELECT time_bucket( '1 minute' , ts) as dt, toolkit_experimental . compact_state_agg (ts, state ) AS sa FROM states_test GROUP BY time_bucket( '1 minute' , ts)) SELECT toolkit_experimental . duration_in ( 'START' , toolkit_experimental . rollup ( buckets . sa ) ) FROM buckets;

The syntax is:

rollup ( agg CompactStateAgg ) RETURNS CompactStateAgg

Name Type Default Required Description agg CompactStateAgg - ✔ State aggregates created using compact_state_agg