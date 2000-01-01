rollup()
Combine multiple state aggregates
Early access 1.13.0
Combine multiple state aggregates into a single state aggregate. For example, you can use
Combine multiple state aggregates and calculate the duration spent in the
Combine multiple state aggregates into a single state aggregate. For example, you can use
rollup to combine state
aggregates from 15-minute buckets into daily buckets.
SamplesSection titled “Samples”
Combine multiple state aggregates and calculate the duration spent in the
START state.
ArgumentsSection titled “Arguments”
The syntax is:
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Required
|Description
|agg
|CompactStateAgg
|-
|✔
|State aggregates created using
compact_state_agg
ReturnsSection titled “Returns”
|Column
|Type
|Description
|agg
|CompactStateAgg
|A new state aggregate that combines the input state aggregates