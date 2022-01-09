Return a set of (start_time, end_time) pairs representing when the underlying system did not have a valid heartbeat during the interval of the aggregate.

Given a table called liveness containing weekly heartbeat aggregates in column health with timestamp column date , use the following to get the intervals where the system was down during the week of Jan 9, 2022.

SELECT dead_ranges(health) FROM liveness WHERE date = '01-9-2022 UTC'

Returns:

dead_ranges ----------------------------------------------------- ("2022-01-09 00:00:00+00","2022-01-09 00:00:30+00") ("2022-01-12 15:27:22+00","2022-01-12 15:31:17+00")

The syntax is:

dead_ranges( agg HEARTBEATAGG ) RETURNS TABLE ( start TIMESTAMPTZ , end TIMESTAMPTZ )

Name Type Default Required Description agg HeartbeatAgg - ✔ A heartbeat aggregate to get the liveness data from