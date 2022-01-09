dead_ranges()
Get the down intervals from a heartbeat_agg
Since 1.15.0
Given a table called
Return a set of (start_time, end_time) pairs representing when the underlying system did not have a valid heartbeat during the interval of the aggregate.
SamplesSection titled “Samples”
Given a table called
liveness containing weekly heartbeat aggregates in column
health with timestamp column
date,
use the following to get the intervals where the system was down during the week of Jan 9, 2022.
Returns:
ArgumentsSection titled “Arguments”
The syntax is:
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Required
|Description
|agg
|HeartbeatAgg
|-
|✔
|A heartbeat aggregate to get the liveness data from
ReturnsSection titled “Returns”
|Column
|Type
|Description
|dead_ranges
|TABLE (start TIMESTAMPTZ, end TIMESTAMPTZ)
|The (start, end) pairs of when the system was down.