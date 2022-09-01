downtime()
Get the total time dead during a heartbeat aggregate
Since 1.15.0
There may appear to be some downtime between the start of the aggregate and the first heartbeat. If there is a heartbeat
aggregate covering the previous period, you can use its last heartbeat to correct for this using
Given a table called
Sum all the ranges where the system did not have a recent enough heartbeat from a heartbeat aggregate.
There may appear to be some downtime between the start of the aggregate and the first heartbeat. If there is a heartbeat
aggregate covering the previous period, you can use its last heartbeat to correct for this using
interpolated_downtime().
SamplesSection titled “Samples”
Given a table called
liveness containing weekly heartbeat aggregates in column
health with timestamp column
date,
use the following to get the total downtime of the system during the week of Jan 9, 2022.
Returns:
ArgumentsSection titled “Arguments”
The syntax is:
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Required
|Description
|agg
|HeartbeatAgg
|-
|✔
|A heartbeat aggregate to get the liveness data from
ReturnsSection titled “Returns”
|Column
|Type
|Description
|downtime
|INTERVAL
|The sum of all the dead ranges in the aggregate.