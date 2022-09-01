Sum all the ranges where the system did not have a recent enough heartbeat from a heartbeat aggregate.

There may appear to be some downtime between the start of the aggregate and the first heartbeat. If there is a heartbeat aggregate covering the previous period, you can use its last heartbeat to correct for this using interpolated_downtime() .

Given a table called liveness containing weekly heartbeat aggregates in column health with timestamp column date , use the following to get the total downtime of the system during the week of Jan 9, 2022.

SELECT downtime(health) FROM liveness WHERE date = '01-9-2022 UTC'

Returns:

downtime -------- 00:04:25

The syntax is:

downtime( agg HEARTBEATAGG ) RETURNS INTERVAL

Name Type Default Required Description agg HeartbeatAgg - ✔ A heartbeat aggregate to get the liveness data from