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heartbeat_agg()

Create a liveness aggregate from a set of heartbeats

Since 1.15.0

Aggregate a set of heartbeat timestamps to track the liveness state of the underlying system for the specified time range.

Samples

Section titled “Samples”

Given a table called system_health with a ping_time column, construct an aggregate of system liveness for 10 days starting from Jan 1, 2022. This assumes a system is unhealthy if it hasn’t been heard from in a 5 minute window.

SELECT heartbeat_agg(
  ping_time,
  '01-01-2022 UTC',
  '10 days',
  '5 min')
FROM system_health;

Arguments

Section titled “Arguments”

The syntax is:

heartbeat_agg(
    heartbeat TIMESTAMPTZ,
    agg_start TIMESTAMPTZ,
    agg_duration INTERVAL,
    heartbeat_liveness INTERVAL
) RETURNS HeartbeatAgg
NameTypeDefaultRequiredDescription
heartbeatTIMESTAMPTZ-The column containing the timestamps of the heartbeats
agg_startTIMESTAMPTZ-The start of the time range over which this aggregate is tracking liveness
agg_durationINTERVAL-The length of the time range over which this aggregate is tracking liveness. Any point in this range that doesn’t closely follow a heartbeat is considered to be dead
heartbeat_livenessINTERVAL-How long the system is considered to be live after each heartbeat

Returns

Section titled “Returns”
ColumnTypeDescription
heartbeat_aggHeartbeatAggThe liveness data for the heartbeated system over the provided interval.