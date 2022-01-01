Aggregate a set of heartbeat timestamps to track the liveness state of the underlying system for the specified time range.

Given a table called system_health with a ping_time column, construct an aggregate of system liveness for 10 days starting from Jan 1, 2022. This assumes a system is unhealthy if it hasn’t been heard from in a 5 minute window.

SELECT heartbeat_agg( ping_time, '01-01-2022 UTC' , '10 days' , '5 min' ) FROM system_health;

The syntax is:

heartbeat_agg( heartbeat TIMESTAMPTZ , agg_start TIMESTAMPTZ , agg_duration INTERVAL, heartbeat_liveness INTERVAL ) RETURNS HeartbeatAgg

Name Type Default Required Description heartbeat TIMESTAMPTZ - ✔ The column containing the timestamps of the heartbeats agg_start TIMESTAMPTZ - ✔ The start of the time range over which this aggregate is tracking liveness agg_duration INTERVAL - ✔ The length of the time range over which this aggregate is tracking liveness. Any point in this range that doesn’t closely follow a heartbeat is considered to be dead heartbeat_liveness INTERVAL - ✔ How long the system is considered to be live after each heartbeat