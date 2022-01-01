heartbeat_agg()
Create a liveness aggregate from a set of heartbeats
Since 1.15.0
Given a table called
Aggregate a set of heartbeat timestamps to track the liveness state of the underlying system for the specified time range.
SamplesSection titled “Samples”
Given a table called
system_health with a
ping_time column, construct an aggregate of system liveness for 10 days
starting from Jan 1, 2022. This assumes a system is unhealthy if it hasn’t been heard from in a 5 minute window.
ArgumentsSection titled “Arguments”
The syntax is:
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Required
|Description
|heartbeat
|TIMESTAMPTZ
|-
|✔
|The column containing the timestamps of the heartbeats
|agg_start
|TIMESTAMPTZ
|-
|✔
|The start of the time range over which this aggregate is tracking liveness
|agg_duration
|INTERVAL
|-
|✔
|The length of the time range over which this aggregate is tracking liveness. Any point in this range that doesn’t closely follow a heartbeat is considered to be dead
|heartbeat_liveness
|INTERVAL
|-
|✔
|How long the system is considered to be live after each heartbeat
ReturnsSection titled “Returns”
|Column
|Type
|Description
|heartbeat_agg
|HeartbeatAgg
|The liveness data for the heartbeated system over the provided interval.