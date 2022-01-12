interpolate()
Adjust a heartbeat aggregate with predecessor information
Since 1.15.0
Given a table called
Update a heartbeat aggregate to include any live ranges that should have been carried over from the last heartbeat in the predecessor, even if there aren’t heartbeats for that range in the interval covered by this aggregate. Return the updated aggregate, which can then be used with any of the heartbeat aggregate accessors.
SamplesSection titled “Samples”
Given a table called
liveness containing weekly heartbeat aggregates in column
health with timestamp column
date,
use the following to get the intervals where the system was unhealthy during the week of Jan 9, 2022. This correctly
excludes any ranges covered by a heartbeat at the end of the Jan 2 week.
Returns:
ArgumentsSection titled “Arguments”
The syntax is:
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Required
|Description
|agg
|HeartbeatAgg
|-
|✔
|A heartbeat aggregate containing liveness data for a particular interval
|pred
|HeartbeatAgg
|-
|The heartbeat aggregate for the preceding interval, if one exists
ReturnsSection titled “Returns”
|Column
|Type
|Description
|interpolate
|HeartbeatAgg
|A copy of
agg which has been update to include any heartbeat intervals extending past the end of
pred.