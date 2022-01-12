Update a heartbeat aggregate to include any live ranges that should have been carried over from the last heartbeat in the predecessor, even if there aren’t heartbeats for that range in the interval covered by this aggregate. Return the updated aggregate, which can then be used with any of the heartbeat aggregate accessors.

Given a table called liveness containing weekly heartbeat aggregates in column health with timestamp column date , use the following to get the intervals where the system was unhealthy during the week of Jan 9, 2022. This correctly excludes any ranges covered by a heartbeat at the end of the Jan 2 week.

SELECT dead_ranges( interpolate( health, LAG (health) OVER ( ORDER BY date ) ) ) FROM liveness WHERE date = '01-9-2022 UTC'

Returns:

dead_ranges ----------------------------------------------------- ("2022-01-12 15:27:22+00","2022-01-12 15:31:17+00")

The syntax is:

interpolate( agg HEARTBEATAGG, pred HEARTBEATAGG ) RETURNS HEARTBEATAGG

Name Type Default Required Description agg HeartbeatAgg - ✔ A heartbeat aggregate containing liveness data for a particular interval pred HeartbeatAgg - The heartbeat aggregate for the preceding interval, if one exists