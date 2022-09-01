Calculate downtime from a heartbeat aggregate, taking the heartbeat aggregate from the preceding interval to interpolate values at the boundary. This checks when the last heartbeat in the predecessor was received and makes sure not to consider the heartbeat interval after that time as unhealthy, even if it extends into the current aggregate prior to the first heartbeat.

Given a table called liveness containing weekly heartbeat aggregates in column health with timestamp column date , use this command to get the total interpolated downtime of the system during the week of Jan 9, 2022.

SELECT interpolated_downtime( health, LAG (health) OVER ( ORDER BY date ) ) FROM liveness WHERE date = '01-9-2022 UTC'

Returns:

interpolated_downtime --------------------- 00:03:55

The syntax is:

interpolated_downtime( agg HEARTBEATAGG, pred HEARTBEATAGG ) RETURNS INTERVAL

Name Type Default Required Description agg HeartbeatAgg - ✔ A heartbeat aggregate to get the liveness data from pred HeartbeatAgg - The heartbeat aggregate for the interval before the one being measured, if one exists