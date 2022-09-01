interpolated_downtime()
Get the total time dead from a heartbeat aggregate and predecessor
Since 1.15.0
Given a table called
Calculate downtime from a heartbeat aggregate, taking the heartbeat aggregate from the preceding interval to interpolate values at the boundary. This checks when the last heartbeat in the predecessor was received and makes sure not to consider the heartbeat interval after that time as unhealthy, even if it extends into the current aggregate prior to the first heartbeat.
SamplesSection titled “Samples”
Given a table called
liveness containing weekly heartbeat aggregates in column
health with timestamp column
date,
use this command to get the total interpolated downtime of the system during the week of Jan 9, 2022.
Returns:
ArgumentsSection titled “Arguments”
The syntax is:
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Required
|Description
|agg
|HeartbeatAgg
|-
|✔
|A heartbeat aggregate to get the liveness data from
|pred
|HeartbeatAgg
|-
|The heartbeat aggregate for the interval before the one being measured, if one exists
ReturnsSection titled “Returns”
|Column
|Type
|Description
|interpolated_downtime
|INTERVAL
|The sum of all the unhealthy ranges in the aggregate, excluding those covered by the last heartbeat of the previous interval.