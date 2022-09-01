Calculate uptime from a heartbeat aggregate, taking the heartbeat aggregate from the preceding interval to interpolate values at the boundary. This checks when the last heartbeat in the predecessor was received and makes sure that the entire heartbeat interval after that is considered live. This addresses the issue where uptime would consider the interval between the start of the interval and the first heartbeat as dead.

Given a table called liveness containing weekly heartbeat aggregates in column health with timestamp column date , use this command to get the total interpolated uptime of the system during the week of Jan 9, 2022.

SELECT interpolated_uptime( health, LAG (health) OVER ( ORDER BY date ) ) FROM liveness WHERE date = '01-9-2022 UTC'

Returns:

interpolated_uptime ------------------- 6 days 23:56:05

The syntax is:

interpolated_uptime( agg HEARTBEATAGG, pred HEARTBEATAGG ) RETURNS INTERVAL

Name Type Default Required Description agg HeartbeatAgg - ✔ A heartbeat aggregate to get the liveness data from pred HeartbeatAgg - The heartbeat aggregate for the interval before the one being measured, if one exists