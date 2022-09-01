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interpolated_uptime()

Get the total time live from a heartbeat aggregate and predecessor

Since 1.15.0

Calculate uptime from a heartbeat aggregate, taking the heartbeat aggregate from the preceding interval to interpolate values at the boundary. This checks when the last heartbeat in the predecessor was received and makes sure that the entire heartbeat interval after that is considered live. This addresses the issue where uptime would consider the interval between the start of the interval and the first heartbeat as dead.

Samples

Section titled “Samples”

Given a table called liveness containing weekly heartbeat aggregates in column health with timestamp column date, use this command to get the total interpolated uptime of the system during the week of Jan 9, 2022.

SELECT interpolated_uptime(
  health,
  LAG(health) OVER (ORDER BY date)
)
FROM liveness
WHERE date = '01-9-2022 UTC'

Returns:

interpolated_uptime
-------------------
  6 days 23:56:05

Arguments

Section titled “Arguments”

The syntax is:

interpolated_uptime(
    agg HEARTBEATAGG,
    pred HEARTBEATAGG
) RETURNS INTERVAL
NameTypeDefaultRequiredDescription
aggHeartbeatAgg-A heartbeat aggregate to get the liveness data from
predHeartbeatAgg-The heartbeat aggregate for the interval before the one being measured, if one exists

Returns

Section titled “Returns”
ColumnTypeDescription
interpolated_uptimeINTERVALThe sum of all the live ranges in the aggregate, including those covered by the last heartbeat of the previous interval.