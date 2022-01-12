live_at()
Test if the aggregate has a heartbeat covering a given time
Since 1.15.0
Given a table called
Determine whether the aggregate has a heartbeat indicating the system was live at a given time.
Note that this returns false for any time not covered by the aggregate.
SamplesSection titled “Samples”
Given a table called
liveness containing weekly heartbeat aggregates in column
health with timestamp column
date,
use the following to see if the system was live at a particular time.
Returns:
ArgumentsSection titled “Arguments”
The syntax is:
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Required
|Description
|agg
|HeartbeatAgg
|-
|✔
|A heartbeat aggregate to get the liveness data from
|test
|TimestampTz
|-
|✔
|The time to test the liveness of
ReturnsSection titled “Returns”
|Column
|Type
|Description
|live_at
|bool
|True if the heartbeat aggregate had a heartbeat close before the test time.