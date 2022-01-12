Determine whether the aggregate has a heartbeat indicating the system was live at a given time.

Note that this returns false for any time not covered by the aggregate.

Given a table called liveness containing weekly heartbeat aggregates in column health with timestamp column date , use the following to see if the system was live at a particular time.

SELECT live_at(health, '2022-01-12 15:30:00+00' ) FROM liveness WHERE date = '01-9-2022 UTC'

Returns:

live_at --------- f

The syntax is:

live_at( agg HEARTBEATAGG, test TIMESTAMPTZ ) RETURNS BOOL

Name Type Default Required Description agg HeartbeatAgg - ✔ A heartbeat aggregate to get the liveness data from test TimestampTz - ✔ The time to test the liveness of