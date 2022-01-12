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live_at()

Test if the aggregate has a heartbeat covering a given time

Since 1.15.0

Determine whether the aggregate has a heartbeat indicating the system was live at a given time.

Note that this returns false for any time not covered by the aggregate.

Samples

Section titled “Samples”

Given a table called liveness containing weekly heartbeat aggregates in column health with timestamp column date, use the following to see if the system was live at a particular time.

SELECT live_at(health, '2022-01-12 15:30:00+00')
FROM liveness
WHERE date = '01-9-2022 UTC'

Returns:

 live_at
---------
 f

Arguments

Section titled “Arguments”

The syntax is:

live_at(
    agg HEARTBEATAGG,
    test TIMESTAMPTZ
) RETURNS BOOL
NameTypeDefaultRequiredDescription
aggHeartbeatAgg-A heartbeat aggregate to get the liveness data from
testTimestampTz-The time to test the liveness of

Returns

Section titled “Returns”
ColumnTypeDescription
live_atboolTrue if the heartbeat aggregate had a heartbeat close before the test time.