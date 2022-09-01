num_gaps()
Count the number of gaps between live ranges
Since 1.16.0
Given a table called
Return the number of gaps between the periods of liveness. Additionally, if the aggregate is not live at the start or end of its covered interval, these are also considered gaps.
SamplesSection titled “Samples”
Given a table called
liveness containing weekly heartbeat aggregates in column
health with timestamp column
date,
use this query to see how many times the system was down in a particular week:
Returns:
ArgumentsSection titled “Arguments”
The syntax is:
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Required
|Description
|agg
|HeartbeatAgg
|-
|✔
|A heartbeat aggregate to get the number of gaps from
ReturnsSection titled “Returns”
|Column
|Type
|Description
|num_gaps
|bigint
|The number of gaps in the aggregate.