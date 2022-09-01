Return the number of gaps between the periods of liveness. Additionally, if the aggregate is not live at the start or end of its covered interval, these are also considered gaps.

Given a table called liveness containing weekly heartbeat aggregates in column health with timestamp column date , use this query to see how many times the system was down in a particular week:

SELECT num_gaps(health) FROM liveness WHERE date = '01-9-2022 UTC'

Returns:

num_gaps --------- 4

The syntax is:

num_gaps( agg HEARTBEATAGG ) RETURNS BIGINT

Name Type Default Required Description agg HeartbeatAgg - ✔ A heartbeat aggregate to get the number of gaps from