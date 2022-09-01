Return the number of live periods from a heartbeat aggregate.

Given a table called liveness containing weekly heartbeat aggregates in column health with timestamp column date , use this query to see how many intervals the system was up in a given week:

SELECT num_live_ranges(health) FROM liveness WHERE date = '01-9-2022 UTC'

Returns:

num_live_ranges --------- 5

The syntax is:

num_live_ranges( agg HEARTBEATAGG ) RETURNS BIGINT

Name Type Default Required Description agg HeartbeatAgg - ✔ A heartbeat aggregate to get the number of ranges from