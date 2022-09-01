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num_live_ranges()

Count the number of live ranges

Since 1.16.0

Return the number of live periods from a heartbeat aggregate.

Samples

Section titled “Samples”

Given a table called liveness containing weekly heartbeat aggregates in column health with timestamp column date, use this query to see how many intervals the system was up in a given week:

SELECT num_live_ranges(health)
FROM liveness
WHERE date = '01-9-2022 UTC'

Returns:

 num_live_ranges
---------
 5

Arguments

Section titled “Arguments”

The syntax is:

num_live_ranges(
    agg HEARTBEATAGG
) RETURNS BIGINT
NameTypeDefaultRequiredDescription
aggHeartbeatAgg-A heartbeat aggregate to get the number of ranges from

Returns

Section titled “Returns”
ColumnTypeDescription
num_live_rangesbigintThe number of live ranges in the aggregate.