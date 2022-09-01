num_live_ranges()
Count the number of live ranges
Since 1.16.0
Given a table called
Return the number of live periods from a heartbeat aggregate.
SamplesSection titled “Samples”
Given a table called
liveness containing weekly heartbeat aggregates in column
health with timestamp column
date,
use this query to see how many intervals the system was up in a given week:
Returns:
ArgumentsSection titled “Arguments”
The syntax is:
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Required
|Description
|agg
|HeartbeatAgg
|-
|✔
|A heartbeat aggregate to get the number of ranges from
ReturnsSection titled “Returns”
|Column
|Type
|Description
|num_live_ranges
|bigint
|The number of live ranges in the aggregate.