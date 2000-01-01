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rollup()

Combine multiple heartbeat aggregates

Since 1.15.0

Combine multiple heartbeat aggregates into one. This can be used to combine aggregates into adjacent intervals into one larger interval, such as rolling daily aggregates into a weekly or monthly aggregate.

Another use for this is to combine heartbeat aggregates for redundant systems to determine if there were any overlapping failures. For instance, a master and standby system can have their heartbeats combined to see if there were any intervals where both systems were down at the same time. The result of rolling overlapping heartbeats together like this is a heartbeat aggregate which considers a time live if any of its component aggregates were live.

Arguments

Section titled “Arguments”

The syntax is:

rollup(
  heartbeatagg HEARTBEATAGG
) RETURNS HEARTBEATAGG
NameTypeDefaultRequiredDescription
heartbeataggHeartbeatAgg-The heartbeat aggregates to roll up

Returns

Section titled “Returns”
ColumnTypeDescription
rollupHeartbeatAggA heartbeat aggregate covering the interval from the earliest start time of its component aggregates to the latest end time. It combines the live ranges of all the components