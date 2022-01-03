Reduce the time range covered by a heartbeat aggregate. This can only be used to narrow the covered interval, passing arguments that would extend beyond the range covered by the initial aggregate gives an error.

Given a table called liveness containing weekly heartbeat aggregates in column health with timestamp column date , use this query to roll up several weeks and trim the result to an exact month:

SELECT trim_to( rollup (health), '03-1-2022 UTC' , '1 month' ) FROM liveness WHERE date > '02-21-2022 UTC' AND date < '3-7-2022 UTC'

The syntax is:

trim_to( agg HEARTBEATAGG, start TIMESTAMPTZ , duration INTERVAL ) RETURNS HEARTBEATAGG

Name Type Default Required Description agg HeartbeatAgg - ✔ A heartbeat aggregate to trim down start TimestampTz - The start of the trimmed range. If not provided, the returned heartbeat aggregate starts from the same time as the starting one duration Interval - How long the resulting aggregate should cover. If not provided, the returned heartbeat aggregate ends at the same time as the starting one