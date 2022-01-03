trim_to()
Reduce the covered interval of a heartbeat aggregate
Since 1.16.0
Given a table called
Reduce the time range covered by a heartbeat aggregate. This can only be used to narrow the covered interval, passing arguments that would extend beyond the range covered by the initial aggregate gives an error.
SamplesSection titled “Samples”
Given a table called
liveness containing weekly heartbeat aggregates in column
health with timestamp column
date,
use this query to roll up several weeks and trim the result to an exact month:
ArgumentsSection titled “Arguments”
The syntax is:
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Required
|Description
|agg
|HeartbeatAgg
|-
|✔
|A heartbeat aggregate to trim down
|start
|TimestampTz
|-
|The start of the trimmed range. If not provided, the returned heartbeat aggregate starts from the same time as the starting one
|duration
|Interval
|-
|How long the resulting aggregate should cover. If not provided, the returned heartbeat aggregate ends at the same time as the starting one
ReturnsSection titled “Returns”
|Column
|Type
|Description
|trim_to
|heartbeat_agg
|The trimmed aggregate.