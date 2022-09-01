Sum all the ranges where the system was live and return the total from a heartbeat aggregate.

There may appear to be some downtime between the start of the aggregate and the first heartbeat. If there is a heartbeat aggregate covering the previous period, you can use its last heartbeat to correct for this using interpolated_uptime() .

Given a table called liveness containing weekly heartbeat aggregates in column health with timestamp column date , use this command to get the total uptime of the system during the week of Jan 9, 2022.

SELECT uptime(health) FROM liveness WHERE date = '01-9-2022 UTC'

Returns:

uptime ----------------- 6 days 23:55:35

The syntax is:

uptime( agg HEARTBEATAGG ) RETURNS INTERVAL

Name Type Default Required Description agg HeartbeatAgg - ✔ A heartbeat aggregate to get the liveness data from