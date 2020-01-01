duration_in()
Calculate the total time spent in a given state from a state aggregate
Since 1.15.0
Calculate the total time spent in a state from a state aggregate. If you need to interpolate missing values across time
bucket boundaries, use
Create a test table that tracks when a system switches between
If you prefer to see the result in seconds,
Calculate the total time spent in a state from a state aggregate. If you need to interpolate missing values across time
bucket boundaries, use
interpolated_duration_in.
SamplesSection titled “Samples”
Create a test table that tracks when a system switches between
starting,
running, and
error states. Query the
table for the time spent in the
running state.
If you prefer to see the result in seconds,
EXTRACT the epoch from the returned result.
Returns:
ArgumentsSection titled “Arguments”
The syntax is:
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Required
|Description
|agg
|StateAgg
|-
|✔
|A state aggregate created with
state_agg
|state
|TEXT
|BIGINT
|-
|✔
|start
|TIMESTAMPTZ
|-
|If specified, only the time in the state after this time is returned
|interval
|INTERVAL
|-
|If specified, only the time in the state from the start time to the end of the interval is returned
ReturnsSection titled “Returns”
|Column
|Type
|Description
|duration_in
|INTERVAL
|The time spent in the given state. Displayed in
days,
hh:mm:ss, or a combination of the two.