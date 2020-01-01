interpolated_duration_in()
Calculate the total time spent in a given state from a state aggregate, interpolating values at time bucket boundaries
Since 1.15.0
Calculate the total duration in a given state. Unlike
Create a test table that tracks when a system switches between
If you prefer to see the result in seconds,
Calculate the total duration in a given state. Unlike
duration_in, you can use this function across
multiple state aggregates that cover multiple time buckets. Any missing values at the time bucket boundaries are
interpolated from adjacent state aggregates.
SamplesSection titled “Samples”
Create a test table that tracks when a system switches between
starting,
running, and
error states. Query the
table for the time spent in the
running state. Use
LAG and
LEAD to get the neighboring aggregates for
interpolation.
If you prefer to see the result in seconds,
EXTRACT the epoch from the returned result.
Returns:
ArgumentsSection titled “Arguments”
The syntax is:
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Required
|Description
|agg
|StateAgg
|-
|✔
|A state aggregate created with
state_agg
|state
|TEXT
|BIGINT
|-
|✔
|start
|TIMESTAMPTZ
|-
|✔
|The start of the interval to be calculated
|interval
|INTERVAL
|-
|✔
|The length of the interval to be calculated
|prev
|StateAgg
|-
|The state aggregate from the prior interval, used to interpolate the value at
start. If
NULL, the first timestamp in
aggregate is used as the start of the interval
ReturnsSection titled “Returns”
|Column
|Type
|Description
|interpolated_duration_in
|INTERVAL
|The total time spent in the queried state. Displayed as
days,
hh:mm:ss, or a combination of the two.