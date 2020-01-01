interpolated_state_periods()
Get the time periods corresponding to a given state from a state aggregate, interpolating values at time bucket boundaries
List the periods when the system is in a specific state from a state aggregate. Periods are defined by the start time and end time.
Unlike
state_periods, you can use this function across multiple state aggregates that cover different
time buckets. Any missing values at the time bucket boundaries are interpolated from adjacent state aggregates.
SamplesSection titled “Samples”
Given state aggregates bucketed by 1-minute intervals, interpolate the states at the bucket boundaries and list all time
periods corresponding to the state
OK.
To perform the interpolation, the
LAG and
LEAD functions are used to get the previous and next state aggregates.
Returns:
ArgumentsSection titled “Arguments”
The syntax is:
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Required
|Description
|agg
|StateAgg
|-
|✔
|A state aggregate created with
state_agg
|state
|TEXT
|BIGINT
|-
|✔
|start
|TIMESTAMPTZ
|-
|✔
|The start of the interval to be calculated
|interval
|INTERVAL
|-
|✔
|The length of the interval to be calculated
|prev
|StateAgg
|-
|The state aggregate from the prior interval, used to interpolate the value at
start. If
NULL, the first timestamp in
aggregate is used as the start of the interval
ReturnsSection titled “Returns”
|Column
|Type
|Description
|start_time
|TIMESTAMPTZ
|The time when the state started (inclusive)
|end_time
|TIMESTAMPTZ
|The time when the state ended (exclusive)