List the periods when the system is in a specific state from a state aggregate. Periods are defined by the start time and end time.

Unlike state_periods , you can use this function across multiple state aggregates that cover different time buckets. Any missing values at the time bucket boundaries are interpolated from adjacent state aggregates.

Given state aggregates bucketed by 1-minute intervals, interpolate the states at the bucket boundaries and list all time periods corresponding to the state OK .

To perform the interpolation, the LAG and LEAD functions are used to get the previous and next state aggregates.

SELECT bucket, (interpolated_state_periods( summary, 'OK' , bucket, '15 min' , LAG (summary) OVER ( ORDER by bucket) )). * FROM ( SELECT time_bucket( '1 min' ::interval, ts) AS bucket, state_agg(ts, state ) AS summary FROM states_test GROUP BY time_bucket( '1 min' ::interval, ts) ) t;

Returns:

bucket | start_time | end_time ------------------------+------------------------+------------------------ 2020-01-01 00:00:00+00 | 2020-01-01 00:00:11+00 | 2020-01-01 00:15:00+00 2020-01-01 00:01:00+00 | 2020-01-01 00:01:03+00 | 2020-01-01 00:16:00+00

The syntax is:

interpolated_state_periods( agg StateAgg, state [TEXT | BIGINT], start TIMESTAMPTZ , interval INTERVAL, [, prev StateAgg] ) RETURNS ( TIMESTAMPTZ , TIMESTAMPTZ )

Name Type Default Required Description agg StateAgg - ✔ A state aggregate created with state_agg state TEXT BIGINT - ✔ start TIMESTAMPTZ - ✔ The start of the interval to be calculated interval INTERVAL - ✔ The length of the interval to be calculated prev StateAgg - The state aggregate from the prior interval, used to interpolate the value at start . If NULL , the first timestamp in aggregate is used as the start of the interval