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interpolated_state_timeline()

Get a timeline of all states from a state aggregate, interpolating values at time bucket boundaries

Since 1.15.0

Get a timeline of all states, showing each time a state is entered and exited.

Unlike state_timeline, you can use this function across multiple state aggregates that cover different time buckets. Any missing values at the time bucket boundaries are interpolated from adjacent state aggregates.

Samples

Section titled “Samples”

Given state aggregates bucketed by 1-minute intervals, interpolate the states at the bucket boundaries and get the history of all states.

To perform the interpolation, the LAG and LEAD functions are used to get the previous and next state aggregates.

SELECT
    bucket,
    (interpolated_state_timeline(
        summary,
        bucket,
        '15 min',
        LAG(summary) OVER (ORDER by bucket)
    )).*
FROM (
    SELECT
        time_bucket('1 min'::interval, ts) AS bucket,
        state_agg(ts, state) AS summary
    FROM states_test
    GROUP BY time_bucket('1 min'::interval, ts)
) t;

Returns:

         bucket         | state |       start_time       |        end_time
------------------------+-------+------------------------+------------------------
 2020-01-01 00:00:00+00 | START | 2020-01-01 00:00:00+00 | 2020-01-01 00:00:11+00
 2020-01-01 00:00:00+00 | OK    | 2020-01-01 00:00:11+00 | 2020-01-01 00:15:00+00
 2020-01-01 00:01:00+00 | ERROR | 2020-01-01 00:01:00+00 | 2020-01-01 00:01:03+00
 2020-01-01 00:01:00+00 | OK    | 2020-01-01 00:01:03+00 | 2020-01-01 00:16:00+00
 2020-01-01 00:02:00+00 | STOP  | 2020-01-01 00:02:00+00 | 2020-01-01 00:17:00+00

Arguments

Section titled “Arguments”

The syntax is:

interpolated_state_timeline(
    agg StateAgg,
    start TIMESTAMPTZ,
    interval INTERVAL,
    [, prev StateAgg]
) RETURNS (TIMESTAMPTZ, TIMESTAMPTZ)


interpolated_state_int_timeline(
    agg StateAgg,
    start TIMESTAMPTZ,
    interval INTERVAL,
    [, prev StateAgg]
) RETURNS (TIMESTAMPTZ, TIMESTAMPTZ)
NameTypeDefaultRequiredDescription
aggStateAgg-A state aggregate created with state_agg
startTIMESTAMPTZ-The start of the interval to be calculated
intervalINTERVAL-The length of the interval to be calculated
prevStateAgg-The state aggregate from the prior interval, used to interpolate the value at start. If NULL, the first timestamp in aggregate is used as the start of the interval

Returns

Section titled “Returns”
ColumnTypeDescription
stateTEXTBIGINT
start_timeTIMESTAMPTZThe time when the state started (inclusive)
end_timeTIMESTAMPTZThe time when the state ended (exclusive)