interpolated_state_timeline()
Get a timeline of all states from a state aggregate, interpolating values at time bucket boundaries
Since 1.15.0
Unlike
To perform the interpolation, the
Get a timeline of all states, showing each time a state is entered and exited.
Unlike
state_timeline, you can use this function across multiple state aggregates that cover
different time buckets. Any missing values at the time bucket boundaries are interpolated from adjacent state
aggregates.
SamplesSection titled “Samples”
Given state aggregates bucketed by 1-minute intervals, interpolate the states at the bucket boundaries and get the history of all states.
To perform the interpolation, the
LAG and
LEAD functions are used to get the previous and next state aggregates.
Returns:
ArgumentsSection titled “Arguments”
The syntax is:
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Required
|Description
|agg
|StateAgg
|-
|✔
|A state aggregate created with
state_agg
|start
|TIMESTAMPTZ
|-
|✔
|The start of the interval to be calculated
|interval
|INTERVAL
|-
|✔
|The length of the interval to be calculated
|prev
|StateAgg
|-
|The state aggregate from the prior interval, used to interpolate the value at
start. If
NULL, the first timestamp in
aggregate is used as the start of the interval
ReturnsSection titled “Returns”
|Column
|Type
|Description
|state
|TEXT
|BIGINT
|start_time
|TIMESTAMPTZ
|The time when the state started (inclusive)
|end_time
|TIMESTAMPTZ
|The time when the state ended (exclusive)