Unpack the state aggregate into a set of rows with two columns, displaying the duration of each state. By default, the columns are named state and duration . You can rename them using the same method as renaming a table.

Create a state aggregate from the table states_test . The time column is named time , and the state column contains text values corresponding to different states of a system. Use into_values to display the data from the state aggregate.

SELECT state , duration FROM into_values( ( SELECT state_agg( time , state ) FROM states_test) );

Returns:

state | duration ------+---------- ERROR | 00:00:03 OK | 00:01:46 START | 00:00:11

The syntax is:

into_values( agg StateAgg ) RETURNS ( TEXT , INTERVAL) into_int_values( agg StateAgg ) RETURNS ( BIGINT , INTERVAL)

Name Type Default Required Description agg StateAgg - ✔ A state aggregate created with state_agg