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rollup()

Combine multiple state aggregates

Since 1.15.0

Combine multiple state aggregates into a single state aggregate. For example, you can use rollup to combine state aggregates from 15-minute buckets into daily buckets.

Samples

Section titled “Samples”

Combine multiple state aggregates and calculate the duration spent in the START state.

WITH buckets AS (SELECT
    time_bucket('1 minute', ts) as dt,
    state_agg(ts, state) AS sa
FROM states_test
GROUP BY time_bucket('1 minute', ts))
SELECT duration_in(
    'START',
    rollup(buckets.sa)
)
FROM buckets;

Arguments

Section titled “Arguments”

The syntax is:

rollup(
    agg StateAgg
) RETURNS StateAgg
NameTypeDefaultRequiredDescription
aggStateAgg-State aggregates created using state_agg

Returns

Section titled “Returns”
ColumnTypeDescription
aggStateAggA new state aggregate that combines the input state aggregates