Combine multiple state aggregates into a single state aggregate. For example, you can use rollup to combine state aggregates from 15-minute buckets into daily buckets.

Combine multiple state aggregates and calculate the duration spent in the START state.

WITH buckets AS ( SELECT time_bucket( '1 minute' , ts) as dt, state_agg(ts, state ) AS sa FROM states_test GROUP BY time_bucket( '1 minute' , ts)) SELECT duration_in( 'START' , rollup ( buckets . sa ) ) FROM buckets;

The syntax is:

rollup ( agg StateAgg ) RETURNS StateAgg

Name Type Default Required Description agg StateAgg - ✔ State aggregates created using state_agg