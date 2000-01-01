Aggregate state data into a state aggregate to track state transitions. Unlike compact_state_agg , which only stores durations, state_agg also stores the timestamps of state transitions.

Create a state aggregate to track the status of some devices.

SELECT state_agg( time , status ) FROM devices;

The syntax is:

state_agg( ts TIMESTAMPTZ , value { TEXT | BIGINT } ) RETURNS StateAgg

Name Type Default Required Description ts TIMESTAMPTZ - ✔ Timestamps associated with each state reading value TEXT BIGINT - ✔