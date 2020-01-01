state_at()
Determine the state at a given time
Since 1.15.0
Determine the state at a given time from a state aggregate.
SamplesSection titled “Samples”
Create a state aggregate and determine the state at a particular time.
Returns:
ArgumentsSection titled “Arguments”
The syntax is:
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Required
|Description
|agg
|StateAgg
|-
|✔
|A state aggregate created with
state_agg
|ts
|TIMESTAMPTZ
|-
|✔
|The time to get the state at
ReturnsSection titled “Returns”
|Column
|Type
|Description
|state
|TEXT
|BIGINT