Determine the state at a given time from a state aggregate.

Create a state aggregate and determine the state at a particular time.

SELECT state_at( ( SELECT state_agg(ts, state ) FROM states_test), '2020-01-01 00:00:05+00' );

Returns:

state_at ---------- START

The syntax is:

state_at( agg StateAgg, ts TIMESTAMPTZ ) RETURNS TEXT state_at_int( agg StateAgg, ts TIMESTAMPTZ ) RETURNS BIGINT

Name Type Default Required Description agg StateAgg - ✔ A state aggregate created with state_agg ts TIMESTAMPTZ - ✔ The time to get the state at