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state_at()

Determine the state at a given time

Since 1.15.0

Determine the state at a given time from a state aggregate.

Samples

Section titled “Samples”

Create a state aggregate and determine the state at a particular time.

SELECT state_at(
  (SELECT state_agg(ts, state) FROM states_test),
  '2020-01-01 00:00:05+00'
);

Returns:

state_at
----------
START

Arguments

Section titled “Arguments”

The syntax is:

state_at(
  agg StateAgg,
  ts TIMESTAMPTZ
) RETURNS TEXT


state_at_int(
  agg StateAgg,
  ts TIMESTAMPTZ
) RETURNS BIGINT
NameTypeDefaultRequiredDescription
aggStateAgg-A state aggregate created with state_agg
tsTIMESTAMPTZ-The time to get the state at

Returns

Section titled “Returns”
ColumnTypeDescription
stateTEXTBIGINT