List the periods when the system is in a specific state from a state aggregate. Periods are defined by the start time and end time.

If you have multiple state aggregates and need to interpolate the state across interval boundaries, use interpolated_state_periods .

Create a state aggregate and list all periods corresponding to the state OK .

SELECT start_time, end_time FROM state_periods( ( SELECT state_agg(ts, state ) FROM states_test), 'OK' , );

Returns:

start_time | end_time ------------------------+------------------------ 2020-01-01 00:00:11+00 | 2020-01-01 00:01:00+00 2020-01-01 00:01:03+00 | 2020-01-01 00:02:00+00

The syntax is:

state_periods( agg StateAgg, state [TEXT | BIGINT] ) RETURNS ( TIMESTAMPTZ , TIMESTAMPTZ )

Name Type Default Required Description agg StateAgg - ✔ A state aggregate created using state_agg state TEXT BIGINT - ✔