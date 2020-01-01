state_periods()
Get the time periods corresponding to a given state from a state aggregate
Since 1.15.0
If you have multiple state aggregates and need to interpolate the state across interval boundaries, use
Create a state aggregate and list all periods corresponding to the state
List the periods when the system is in a specific state from a state aggregate. Periods are defined by the start time and end time.
If you have multiple state aggregates and need to interpolate the state across interval boundaries, use
interpolated_state_periods.
SamplesSection titled “Samples”
Create a state aggregate and list all periods corresponding to the state
OK.
Returns:
ArgumentsSection titled “Arguments”
The syntax is:
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Required
|Description
|agg
|StateAgg
|-
|✔
|A state aggregate created using
state_agg
|state
|TEXT
|BIGINT
|-
|✔
ReturnsSection titled “Returns”
|Column
|Type
|Description
|start_time
|TIMESTAMPTZ
|The time when the state started (inclusive)
|end_time
|TIMESTAMPTZ
|The time when the state ended (exclusive)