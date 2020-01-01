state_timeline()
Get a timeline of all states from a state aggregate
Since 1.15.0
If you have multiple state aggregates and need to interpolate the state across interval boundaries, use
Get a timeline of all states, showing each time a state is entered and exited.
If you have multiple state aggregates and need to interpolate the state across interval boundaries, use
interpolated_state_timeline.
SamplesSection titled “Samples”
Get the history of states from a state aggregate.
Returns:
ArgumentsSection titled “Arguments”
The syntax is:
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Required
|Description
|agg
|StateAgg
|-
|✔
|The aggregate from which to get a timeline
ReturnsSection titled “Returns”
|Column
|Type
|Description
|state
|TEXT
|BIGINT
|start_time
|TIMESTAMPTZ
|The time when the state started (inclusive)
|end_time
|TIMESTAMPTZ
|The time when the state ended (exclusive)