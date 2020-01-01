Get a timeline of all states, showing each time a state is entered and exited.

If you have multiple state aggregates and need to interpolate the state across interval boundaries, use interpolated_state_timeline .

Get the history of states from a state aggregate.

SELECT state , start_time, end_time FROM state_timeline( ( SELECT state_agg(ts, state ) FROM states_test) );

Returns:

state | start_time | end_time -------+------------------------+------------------------ START | 2020-01-01 00:00:00+00 | 2020-01-01 00:00:11+00 OK | 2020-01-01 00:00:11+00 | 2020-01-01 00:01:00+00 ERROR | 2020-01-01 00:01:00+00 | 2020-01-01 00:01:03+00 OK | 2020-01-01 00:01:03+00 | 2020-01-01 00:02:00+00 STOP | 2020-01-01 00:02:00+00 | 2020-01-01 00:02:00+00

The syntax is:

state_timeline( agg StateAgg ) RETURNS ( TEXT , TIMESTAMPTZ , TIMESTAMPTZ ) state_int_timeline( agg StateAgg ) RETURNS ( BIGINT , TIMESTAMPTZ , TIMESTAMPTZ )

Name Type Default Required Description agg StateAgg - ✔ The aggregate from which to get a timeline