Statistical and regression analysis overview
Functions for statistical analysis and linear regression on time-series data
Perform statistical analysis and linear regression on time-series data. These functions are similar to PostgreSQL statistical aggregates, but they include more features and are easier to use in continuous aggregates and window functions.
Two-step aggregationSection titled “Two-step aggregation”
This group of functions uses the two-step aggregation pattern.
Rather than calculating the final result in one step, you first create an intermediate aggregate by using the aggregate function.
Then, use any of the accessors on the intermediate aggregate to calculate a final result. You can also roll up multiple intermediate aggregates with the rollup functions.
The two-step aggregation pattern has several advantages:
- More efficient because multiple accessors can reuse the same aggregate
- Easier to reason about performance, because aggregation is separate from final computation
- Easier to understand when calculations can be rolled up into larger intervals, especially in window functions and continuous aggregates
- Perform retrospective analysis even when underlying data is dropped, because the intermediate aggregate stores extra information not available in the final result
To learn more, see the blog post on two-step aggregates.
SamplesSection titled “Samples”
One-dimensional statistical analysisSection titled “One-dimensional statistical analysis”
Calculate the average, standard deviation, and skewness of daily temperature readings:
Two-dimensional regression analysisSection titled “Two-dimensional regression analysis”
Calculate the correlation coefficient and linear regression slope between two variables:
Rolling window calculationsSection titled “Rolling window calculations”
Calculate a 7-day rolling average using the rolling window function:
Available functionsSection titled “Available functions”
One-dimensional statisticsSection titled “One-dimensional statistics”
stats_agg() (one variable): analyze statistical properties of a single variable
Two-dimensional statistics and regressionSection titled “Two-dimensional statistics and regression”
stats_agg() (two variables): analyze statistical properties and linear regression of two variables