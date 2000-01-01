average()
Calculate the average from a one-dimensional statistical aggregate
Since 1.3.0
Calculate a simple average (or mean) from the values in a statistical aggregate.
SamplesSection titled “Samples”
Calculate the average of the integers from 0 to 100:
ArgumentsSection titled “Arguments”
The syntax is:
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Required
|Description
|summary
|StatsSummary1D
|-
|✔
|The statistical aggregate produced by a
stats_agg call
ReturnsSection titled “Returns”
|Column
|Type
|Description
|average
|DOUBLE PRECISION
|The average of the values in the statistical aggregate