Calculate a simple average (or mean) from the values in a statistical aggregate.

Calculate the average of the integers from 0 to 100:

SELECT average(stats_agg( data )) FROM generate_series ( 0 , 100 ) data ;

average ----------- 50

The syntax is:

average( summary StatsSummary1D ) RETURNS DOUBLE PRECISION

Name Type Default Required Description summary StatsSummary1D - ✔ The statistical aggregate produced by a stats_agg call