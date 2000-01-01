kurtosis()
Calculate the kurtosis from a one-dimensional statistical aggregate
Since 1.3.0
Calculate the kurtosis from the values in a statistical aggregate. The kurtosis is the fourth statistical moment. It is a measure of “tailedness” of a data distribution compared to a normal distribution.
SamplesSection titled “Samples”
Calculate the kurtosis of a sample containing the integers from 0 to 100:
This returns something like:
ArgumentsSection titled “Arguments”
The syntax is:
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Required
|Description
|summary
|StatsSummary1D
|-
|✔
|The statistical aggregate produced by a
stats_agg call
|method
|TEXT
sample
|-
|The method used for calculating the kurtosis. The two options are
population and
sample, which can be abbreviated to
pop or
samp
ReturnsSection titled “Returns”
|Column
|Type
|Description
|kurtosis
|DOUBLE PRECISION
|The kurtosis of the values in the statistical aggregate