Calculate the kurtosis from the values in a statistical aggregate. The kurtosis is the fourth statistical moment. It is a measure of “tailedness” of a data distribution compared to a normal distribution.

Calculate the kurtosis of a sample containing the integers from 0 to 100:

SELECT kurtosis(stats_agg( data )) FROM generate_series ( 0 , 100 ) data ;

This returns something like:

kurtosis ---------- 1 . 78195

The syntax is:

kurtosis( summary StatsSummary1D, [ method TEXT ] ) RETURNS DOUBLE PRECISION

Name Type Default Required Description summary StatsSummary1D - ✔ The statistical aggregate produced by a stats_agg call method TEXT sample - The method used for calculating the kurtosis. The two options are population and sample , which can be abbreviated to pop or samp