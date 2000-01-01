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kurtosis()

Calculate the kurtosis from a one-dimensional statistical aggregate

Since 1.3.0

Calculate the kurtosis from the values in a statistical aggregate. The kurtosis is the fourth statistical moment. It is a measure of “tailedness” of a data distribution compared to a normal distribution.

Samples

Section titled “Samples”

Calculate the kurtosis of a sample containing the integers from 0 to 100:

SELECT kurtosis(stats_agg(data))
  FROM generate_series(0, 100) data;

This returns something like:

kurtosis
----------
1.78195

Arguments

Section titled “Arguments”

The syntax is:

kurtosis(
  summary StatsSummary1D,
  [ method TEXT ]
) RETURNS DOUBLE PRECISION
NameTypeDefaultRequiredDescription
summaryStatsSummary1D-The statistical aggregate produced by a stats_agg call
methodTEXTsample-The method used for calculating the kurtosis. The two options are population and sample, which can be abbreviated to pop or samp

Returns

Section titled “Returns”
ColumnTypeDescription
kurtosisDOUBLE PRECISIONThe kurtosis of the values in the statistical aggregate