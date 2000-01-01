Calculate the number of values contained in a statistical aggregate.

Calculate the number of values from 0 to 100, inclusive:

SELECT num_vals(stats_agg( data )) FROM generate_series ( 0 , 100 ) data ;

num_vals -------- 101

The syntax is:

num_vals( summary StatsSummary1D ) RETURNS BIGINT

Name Type Default Required Description summary StatsSummary1D - ✔ The statistical aggregate produced by a stats_agg call