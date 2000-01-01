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num_vals()

Calculate the number of values in a one-dimensional statistical aggregate

Since 1.3.0

Calculate the number of values contained in a statistical aggregate.

Samples

Section titled “Samples”

Calculate the number of values from 0 to 100, inclusive:

SELECT num_vals(stats_agg(data))
  FROM generate_series(0, 100) data;
num_vals
--------
101

Arguments

Section titled “Arguments”

The syntax is:

num_vals(
  summary StatsSummary1D
) RETURNS BIGINT
NameTypeDefaultRequiredDescription
summaryStatsSummary1D-The statistical aggregate produced by a stats_agg call

Returns

Section titled “Returns”
ColumnTypeDescription
num_valsBIGINTThe number of values in the statistical aggregate