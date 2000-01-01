 Skip to content
Search ⌘K
Get started

rolling()

Combine multiple one-dimensional statistical aggregates to calculate rolling window aggregates

Since 1.3.0

Combine multiple intermediate statistical aggregate (StatsSummary1D) objects into a single StatsSummary1D object. It is optimized for use in a window function context for computing tumbling window statistical aggregates.

Samples

Section titled “Samples”

Combine hourly continuous aggregates to create a tumbling window daily aggregate. Calculate the average and standard deviation using the appropriate accessors:

CREATE MATERIALIZED VIEW foo_hourly
WITH (timescaledb.continuous)
AS SELECT
  time_bucket('1h'::interval, ts) AS bucket,
  stats_agg(value) as stats
FROM foo
GROUP BY 1;


SELECT
  bucket,
  average(rolling(stats) OVER (ORDER BY bucket RANGE '1 day' PRECEDING)),
  stddev(rolling(stats) OVER (ORDER BY bucket RANGE '1 day' PRECEDING)),
FROM foo_hourly;

Arguments

Section titled “Arguments”

The syntax is:

rolling(
    ss StatsSummary1D
) RETURNS StatsSummary1D
NameTypeDefaultRequiredDescription
summaryStatsSummary1D-The statistical aggregate produced by a stats_agg call

Returns

Section titled “Returns”
ColumnTypeDescription
rollingStatsSummary1DA new statistical aggregate produced by combining the input statistical aggregates