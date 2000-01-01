rolling()
Combine multiple one-dimensional statistical aggregates to calculate rolling window aggregates
Since 1.3.0
Combine multiple intermediate statistical aggregate (
Combine multiple intermediate statistical aggregate (
StatsSummary1D) objects into a single
StatsSummary1D object. It
is optimized for use in a window function context for computing tumbling window statistical aggregates.
SamplesSection titled “Samples”
Combine hourly continuous aggregates to create a tumbling window daily aggregate. Calculate the average and standard deviation using the appropriate accessors:
ArgumentsSection titled “Arguments”
The syntax is:
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Required
|Description
|summary
|StatsSummary1D
|-
|✔
|The statistical aggregate produced by a
stats_agg call
ReturnsSection titled “Returns”
|Column
|Type
|Description
|rolling
|StatsSummary1D
|A new statistical aggregate produced by combining the input statistical aggregates