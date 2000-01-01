Calculate the skewness from the values in a statistical aggregate. The skewness is the third statistical moment. It is a measure of asymmetry in a data distribution.

Calculate the skewness of a sample containing the integers from 0 to 100:

SELECT skewness(stats_agg( data )) FROM generate_series ( 0 , 100 ) data ;

skewness_x ---------- 0

The syntax is:

skewness( summary StatsSummary1D, [ method TEXT ] ) RETURNS DOUBLE PRECISION

Name Type Default Required Description summary StatsSummary1D - ✔ The statistical aggregate produced by a stats_agg call method TEXT sample - The method used for calculating the skewness. The two options are population and sample , which can be abbreviated to pop or samp