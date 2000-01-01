stats_agg() (one variable)
Aggregate data into an intermediate statistical aggregate form for further calculation
Aggregate data into an intermediate statistical aggregate form for further calculation. This is the first step for
performing any statistical aggregate calculations on one-dimensional data. Use
stats_agg to create an intermediate
aggregate (
StatsSummary1D) from your data. This intermediate form can then be used by one or more accessors in this
group to compute final results. Optionally, multiple such intermediate aggregate objects can be combined using
rollup() or
rolling() before an accessor is applied.
stats_agg is well suited for creating a continuous aggregate that can serve multiple purposes later. For example, you
can create a continuous aggregate using
stats_agg to calculate average and sum. Later, you can reuse the same
StatsSummary1D objects to calculate standard deviation from the same continuous aggregate.
ArgumentsSection titled “Arguments”
The syntax is:
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Required
|Description
|value
|DOUBLE PRECISION
|-
|✔
|The variable to use for the statistical aggregate
ReturnsSection titled “Returns”
|Column
|Type
|Description
|stats_agg
|StatsSummary1D
|The statistical aggregate, containing data about the variables in an intermediate form. Pass the aggregate to accessor functions in the statistical aggregates API to perform final calculations. Or, pass the aggregate to rollup functions to combine multiple statistical aggregates into larger aggregates