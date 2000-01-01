stats_agg() (one variable)

Aggregate data into an intermediate statistical aggregate form for further calculation. This is the first step for performing any statistical aggregate calculations on one-dimensional data. Use stats_agg to create an intermediate aggregate ( StatsSummary1D ) from your data. This intermediate form can then be used by one or more accessors in this group to compute final results. Optionally, multiple such intermediate aggregate objects can be combined using rollup() or rolling() before an accessor is applied.

stats_agg is well suited for creating a continuous aggregate that can serve multiple purposes later. For example, you can create a continuous aggregate using stats_agg to calculate average and sum. Later, you can reuse the same StatsSummary1D objects to calculate standard deviation from the same continuous aggregate.

The syntax is:

stats_agg( value DOUBLE PRECISION ) RETURNS StatsSummary1D

Name Type Default Required Description value DOUBLE PRECISION - ✔ The variable to use for the statistical aggregate