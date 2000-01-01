 Skip to content
Search ⌘K
Get started

sum()

Calculate the sum from a one-dimensional statistical aggregate

Since 1.3.0

Calculate the sum of the values contained in a statistical aggregate.

Samples

Section titled “Samples”

Calculate the sum of the integers from 0 to 100:

SELECT sum(stats_agg(data))
  FROM generate_series(0, 100) data;
sum
-----
5050

Arguments

Section titled “Arguments”

The syntax is:

sum(
  summary StatsSummary1D
) RETURNS DOUBLE PRECISION
NameTypeDefaultRequiredDescription
summaryStatsSummary1D-The statistical aggregate produced by a stats_agg call

Returns

Section titled “Returns”
ColumnTypeDescription
sumDOUBLE PRECISIONThe sum of the values in the statistical aggregate