Calculate the sum of the values contained in a statistical aggregate.

Calculate the sum of the integers from 0 to 100:

SELECT sum (stats_agg( data )) FROM generate_series ( 0 , 100 ) data ;

sum ----- 5050

The syntax is:

sum ( summary StatsSummary1D ) RETURNS DOUBLE PRECISION

Name Type Default Required Description summary StatsSummary1D - ✔ The statistical aggregate produced by a stats_agg call