variance()
Calculate the variance from a one-dimensional statistical aggregate
Since 1.3.0
Calculate the variance from the values in a statistical aggregate.
SamplesSection titled “Samples”
Calculate the variance of a sample containing the integers from 0 to 100:
ArgumentsSection titled “Arguments”
The syntax is:
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Required
|Description
|summary
|StatsSummary1D
|-
|✔
|The statistical aggregate produced by a
stats_agg call
|method
|TEXT
sample
|-
|The method used for calculating the standard deviation. The two options are
population and
sample, which can be abbreviated to
pop or
samp
ReturnsSection titled “Returns”
|Column
|Type
|Description
|variance
|DOUBLE PRECISION
|The variance of the values in the statistical aggregate