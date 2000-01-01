average_y() | average_x()

Calculate the average from a two-dimensional aggregate for the given dimension. For example, average_y() calculates the average for all the values of the y variable, independent of the values of the x variable.

Calculate the average of the integers from 0 to 100:

SELECT average_x(stats_agg(y, x)) FROM generate_series ( 1 , 5 ) y, generate_series ( 0 , 100 ) x;

average ----------- 50

The syntax is:

average_y( summary StatsSummary2D ) RETURNS DOUBLE PRECISION

average_x( summary StatsSummary2D ) RETURNS DOUBLE PRECISION

Name Type Default Required Description summary StatsSummary2D - ✔ The statistical aggregate produced by a stats_agg call