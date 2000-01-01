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average_y() | average_x()

Calculate the average from a two-dimensional statistical aggregate for the dimension specified

Since 1.3.0

Calculate the average from a two-dimensional aggregate for the given dimension. For example, average_y() calculates the average for all the values of the y variable, independent of the values of the x variable.

Samples

Section titled “Samples”

Calculate the average of the integers from 0 to 100:

SELECT average_x(stats_agg(y, x))
  FROM generate_series(1, 5) y,
       generate_series(0, 100) x;
average
-----------
50

Arguments

Section titled “Arguments”

The syntax is:

average_y(
  summary StatsSummary2D
) RETURNS DOUBLE PRECISION
average_x(
  summary StatsSummary2D
) RETURNS DOUBLE PRECISION
NameTypeDefaultRequiredDescription
summaryStatsSummary2D-The statistical aggregate produced by a stats_agg call

Returns

Section titled “Returns”
ColumnTypeDescription
average_yaverage_xDOUBLE PRECISION