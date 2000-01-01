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covariance()

Calculate the covariance from a two-dimensional statistical aggregate

Since 1.3.0

Calculate the covariance from a two-dimensional statistical aggregate. The calculation uses the standard least-squares fitting for linear regression.

Samples

Section titled “Samples”

Calculate the covariance of independent variable y and dependent variable x for each 15-minute time bucket:

SELECT
    id,
    time_bucket('15 min'::interval, ts) AS bucket,
    covariance(stats_agg(y, x)) AS summary
FROM foo
GROUP BY id, time_bucket('15 min'::interval, ts)

Arguments

Section titled “Arguments”

The syntax is:

covariance(
    summary StatsSummary2D,
    [ method TEXT ]
) RETURNS DOUBLE PRECISION
NameTypeDefaultRequiredDescription
summaryStatsSummary2D-The statistical aggregate produced by a stats_agg call
methodTEXTsample-The method used for calculating the covariance. The two options are population and sample, which can be abbreviated to pop or samp

Returns

Section titled “Returns”
ColumnTypeDescription
covarianceDOUBLE PRECISIONThe covariance of the least-squares fit line