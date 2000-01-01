intercept()
Calculate the intercept from a two-dimensional statistical aggregate
Since 1.3.0
Calculate the y intercept from independent variable
Calculate the y intercept from a two-dimensional statistical aggregate. The calculation uses the standard least-squares fitting for linear regression.
SamplesSection titled “Samples”
Calculate the y intercept from independent variable
y and dependent variable
x for each 15-minute time bucket:
ArgumentsSection titled “Arguments”
The syntax is:
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Required
|Description
|summary
|StatsSummary2D
|-
|✔
|The statistical aggregate produced by a
stats_agg call
ReturnsSection titled “Returns”
|Column
|Type
|Description
|intercept
|DOUBLE PRECISION
|The y intercept of the least-squares fit line