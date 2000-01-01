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kurtosis_y() | kurtosis_x()

Calculate the kurtosis from a two-dimensional statistical aggregate for the dimension specified

Since 1.3.0

Calculate the kurtosis from a two-dimensional statistical aggregate for the given dimension. For example, kurtosis_y() calculates the kurtosis for all the values of the y variable, independent of values of the x variable. The kurtosis is the fourth statistical moment. It is a measure of “tailedness” of a data distribution compared to a normal distribution.

Samples

Section titled “Samples”

Calculate the kurtosis of a sample containing the integers from 0 to 100:

SELECT kurtosis_y(stats_agg(data, data))
  FROM generate_series(0, 100) data;

This returns something like:

kurtosis_y
----------
1.78195

Arguments

Section titled “Arguments”

The syntax is:

kurtosis_y(
  summary StatsSummary2D,
  [ method TEXT ]
) RETURNS DOUBLE PRECISION
kurtosis_x(
  summary StatsSummary2D,
  [ method TEXT ]
) RETURNS DOUBLE PRECISION
NameTypeDefaultRequiredDescription
summaryStatsSummary2D-The statistical aggregate produced by a stats_agg call
methodTEXTsample-The method used for calculating the kurtosis. The two options are population and sample, which can be abbreviated to pop or samp

Returns

Section titled “Returns”
ColumnTypeDescription
kurtosis_ykurtosis_xDOUBLE PRECISION