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num_vals()

Calculate the number of values in a two-dimensional statistical aggregate

Since 1.3.0

Calculate the number of values contained in a two-dimensional statistical aggregate.

Samples

Section titled “Samples”

Calculate the number of values from 1 to 5, and from 0 to 100, inclusive:

SELECT num_vals(stats_agg(y, x))
  FROM generate_series(1, 5) y,
       generate_series(0, 100) x;
num_vals
--------
505

Arguments

Section titled “Arguments”

The syntax is:

num_vals(
  summary StatsSummary2D
) RETURNS BIGINT
NameTypeDefaultRequiredDescription
summaryStatsSummary2D-The statistical aggregate produced by a stats_agg call

Returns

Section titled “Returns”
ColumnTypeDescription
num_valsBIGINTThe number of values in the statistical aggregate