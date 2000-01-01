num_vals()
Calculate the number of values in a two-dimensional statistical aggregate
Since 1.3.0
Calculate the number of values contained in a two-dimensional statistical aggregate.
SamplesSection titled “Samples”
Calculate the number of values from 1 to 5, and from 0 to 100, inclusive:
ArgumentsSection titled “Arguments”
The syntax is:
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Required
|Description
|summary
|StatsSummary2D
|-
|✔
|The statistical aggregate produced by a
stats_agg call
ReturnsSection titled “Returns”
|Column
|Type
|Description
|num_vals
|BIGINT
|The number of values in the statistical aggregate