Calculate the number of values contained in a two-dimensional statistical aggregate.

Calculate the number of values from 1 to 5, and from 0 to 100, inclusive:

SELECT num_vals(stats_agg(y, x)) FROM generate_series ( 1 , 5 ) y, generate_series ( 0 , 100 ) x;

num_vals -------- 505

The syntax is:

num_vals( summary StatsSummary2D ) RETURNS BIGINT

Name Type Default Required Description summary StatsSummary2D - ✔ The statistical aggregate produced by a stats_agg call