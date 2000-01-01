rolling()
Combine multiple two-dimensional statistical aggregates to calculate rolling window aggregates
Since 1.3.0
Combine multiple intermediate two-dimensional statistical aggregate (
Combine multiple intermediate two-dimensional statistical aggregate (
StatsSummary2D) objects into a single
StatsSummary2D object. It is optimized for use in a window function context for computing tumbling window statistical
aggregates.
ArgumentsSection titled “Arguments”
The syntax is:
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Required
|Description
|summary
|StatsSummary2D
|-
|✔
|The statistical aggregate produced by a
stats_agg call
ReturnsSection titled “Returns”
|Column
|Type
|Description
|rolling
|StatsSummary2D
|A new statistical aggregate produced by combining the input statistical aggregates