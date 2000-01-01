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rolling()

Combine multiple two-dimensional statistical aggregates to calculate rolling window aggregates

Since 1.3.0

Combine multiple intermediate two-dimensional statistical aggregate (StatsSummary2D) objects into a single StatsSummary2D object. It is optimized for use in a window function context for computing tumbling window statistical aggregates.

Arguments

Section titled “Arguments”

The syntax is:

rolling(
    ss StatsSummary2D
) RETURNS StatsSummary2D
NameTypeDefaultRequiredDescription
summaryStatsSummary2D-The statistical aggregate produced by a stats_agg call

Returns

Section titled “Returns”
ColumnTypeDescription
rollingStatsSummary2DA new statistical aggregate produced by combining the input statistical aggregates