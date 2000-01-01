Combine multiple intermediate two-dimensional statistical aggregate ( StatsSummary2D ) objects into a single StatsSummary2D object. For example, you can use rollup to combine statistical aggregates from 15-minute buckets into daily buckets.

For use in window function, see rolling() .

The syntax is:

rollup ( ss StatsSummary2D ) RETURNS StatsSummary2D

Name Type Default Required Description summary StatsSummary2D - ✔ The statistical aggregate produced by a stats_agg call