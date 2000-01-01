 Skip to content
Search ⌘K
Get started

rollup()

Combine multiple two-dimensional statistical aggregates

Since 1.3.0

Combine multiple intermediate two-dimensional statistical aggregate (StatsSummary2D) objects into a single StatsSummary2D object. For example, you can use rollup to combine statistical aggregates from 15-minute buckets into daily buckets.

For use in window function, see rolling().

Arguments

Section titled “Arguments”

The syntax is:

rollup(
    ss StatsSummary2D
) RETURNS StatsSummary2D
NameTypeDefaultRequiredDescription
summaryStatsSummary2D-The statistical aggregate produced by a stats_agg call

Returns

Section titled “Returns”
ColumnTypeDescription
rollupStatsSummary2DA new statistical aggregate produced by combining the input statistical aggregates