skewness_y() | skewness_x()

Calculate the skewness from a two-dimensional statistical aggregate for the given dimension. For example, skewness_y() calculates the skewness for all the values of the y variable, independent of values of the x variable. The skewness is the third statistical moment. It is a measure of asymmetry in a data distribution.

Calculate the skewness of a sample containing the integers from 0 to 100:

SELECT skewness_x(stats_agg( data , data )) FROM generate_series ( 0 , 100 ) data ;

skewness_x ---------- 0

The syntax is:

skewness_y( summary StatsSummary2D, [ method TEXT ] ) RETURNS DOUBLE PRECISION

skewness_x( summary StatsSummary2D, [ method TEXT ] ) RETURNS DOUBLE PRECISION

Name Type Default Required Description summary StatsSummary2D - ✔ The statistical aggregate produced by a stats_agg call method TEXT sample - The method used for calculating the skewness. The two options are population and sample , which can be abbreviated to pop or samp