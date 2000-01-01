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stats_agg() (two variables)

Aggregate data into an intermediate statistical aggregate form for further calculation

Since 1.3.0

Aggregate data into an intermediate statistical aggregate form for further calculation. This is the first step for performing any statistical aggregate calculations on two-dimensional data. Use stats_agg to create an intermediate aggregate (StatsSummary2D) from your data. This intermediate form can then be used by one or more accessors in this group to compute the final results. Optionally, multiple such intermediate aggregate objects can be combined using rollup() or rolling() before an accessor is applied.

Arguments

Section titled “Arguments”

The syntax is:

stats_agg(
    y DOUBLE PRECISION,
    x DOUBLE PRECISION
) RETURNS StatsSummary2D
NameTypeDefaultRequiredDescription
y, xDOUBLE PRECISION-The variables to use for the statistical aggregate

Returns

Section titled “Returns”
ColumnTypeDescription
stats_aggStatsSummary2DThe statistical aggregate, containing data about the variables in an intermediate form. Pass the aggregate to accessor functions in the statistical aggregates API to perform final calculations. Or, pass the aggregate to rollup functions to combine multiple statistical aggregates into larger aggregates