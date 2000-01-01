stats_agg() (two variables)

Aggregate data into an intermediate statistical aggregate form for further calculation. This is the first step for performing any statistical aggregate calculations on two-dimensional data. Use stats_agg to create an intermediate aggregate ( StatsSummary2D ) from your data. This intermediate form can then be used by one or more accessors in this group to compute the final results. Optionally, multiple such intermediate aggregate objects can be combined using rollup() or rolling() before an accessor is applied.

The syntax is:

stats_agg( y DOUBLE PRECISION , x DOUBLE PRECISION ) RETURNS StatsSummary2D

Name Type Default Required Description y, x DOUBLE PRECISION - ✔ The variables to use for the statistical aggregate