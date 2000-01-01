stddev_y() | stddev_x()

Calculate the standard deviation from a two-dimensional statistical aggregate for the given dimension. For example, stddev_y() calculates the skewness for all the values of the y variable, independent of values of the x variable.

Calculate the standard deviation of a sample containing the integers from 0 to 100:

SELECT stddev_y(stats_agg( data , data )) FROM generate_series ( 0 , 100 ) data ;

stddev_y -------- 29.3002

The syntax is:

stddev_y( summary StatsSummary2D, [ method TEXT ] ) RETURNS DOUBLE PRECISION

stddev_x( summary StatsSummary2D, [ method TEXT ] ) RETURNS DOUBLE PRECISION

Name Type Default Required Description summary StatsSummary2D - ✔ The statistical aggregate produced by a stats_agg call method TEXT sample - The method used for calculating the standard deviation. The two options are population and sample , which can be abbreviated to pop or samp