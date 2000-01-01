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stddev_y() | stddev_x()

Calculate the standard deviation from a two-dimensional statistical aggregate for the dimension specified

Since 1.3.0

Calculate the standard deviation from a two-dimensional statistical aggregate for the given dimension. For example, stddev_y() calculates the skewness for all the values of the y variable, independent of values of the x variable.

Samples

Section titled “Samples”

Calculate the standard deviation of a sample containing the integers from 0 to 100:

SELECT stddev_y(stats_agg(data, data))
  FROM generate_series(0, 100) data;
stddev_y
--------
29.3002

Arguments

Section titled “Arguments”

The syntax is:

stddev_y(
  summary StatsSummary2D,
  [ method TEXT ]
) RETURNS DOUBLE PRECISION
stddev_x(
  summary StatsSummary2D,
    [ method TEXT ]
) RETURNS DOUBLE PRECISION
NameTypeDefaultRequiredDescription
summaryStatsSummary2D-The statistical aggregate produced by a stats_agg call
methodTEXTsample-The method used for calculating the standard deviation. The two options are population and sample, which can be abbreviated to pop or samp

Returns

Section titled “Returns”
ColumnTypeDescription
stddev_ystddev_xDOUBLE PRECISION