stddev_y() | stddev_x()
Calculate the standard deviation from a two-dimensional statistical aggregate for the dimension specified
Since 1.3.0
Calculate the standard deviation from a two-dimensional statistical aggregate for the given dimension. For example,
Calculate the standard deviation from a two-dimensional statistical aggregate for the given dimension. For example,
stddev_y() calculates the skewness for all the values of the
y variable, independent of values of the
x variable.
SamplesSection titled “Samples”
Calculate the standard deviation of a sample containing the integers from 0 to 100:
ArgumentsSection titled “Arguments”
The syntax is:
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Required
|Description
|summary
|StatsSummary2D
|-
|✔
|The statistical aggregate produced by a
stats_agg call
|method
|TEXT
sample
|-
|The method used for calculating the standard deviation. The two options are
population and
sample, which can be abbreviated to
pop or
samp
ReturnsSection titled “Returns”
|Column
|Type
|Description
|stddev_y
|stddev_x
|DOUBLE PRECISION